Rainbow Six Extraction Review – Tweakers

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction Rainbow Six Extraction is an exciting game that’s fun when played alone, but also with two or three players, which is great. The game is a bit calmer and more exciting in single player, while with multiple players it gets more chaotic and challenging. As the game generates missions randomly, you never play quite the same Incursion, but the actions associated with the missions are always the same. This ensures that the game is often fun for one or a few hours, but quickly loses its appeal. There is a story, but it is not important. The advantage is that you can play the game again a few hours later without any problem; After all, it is impossible to lose the thread of the story. While the gameplay is decent and the game is really fun to play, overall it doesn’t amount to much. Also, the spooky vibe may pass well, but the game isn’t high-flying from an audio-visual perspective either. Its purchase assures you of fun evenings, but those who leave the game behind will not miss much.

When in June of last year we had already tasted Rainbow Six Mining we mostly ended up with questions. We weren’t quite sure who this game was for. This was partly because it was unclear what role the story would play in the game and how long the gameplay would remain fun. Another question we were left with was whether the obvious similarities to Rainbox Six Siege might mean that players who didn’t like that game might not like it either. And would players who play Siege also bother to get into this spin-off? The game is therefore in a difficult position in advance. In addition, several questions about game systems have not yet been answered. It is therefore not surprising that the game scheduled for September 2021 has been postponed to the beginning of 2022. We have now been able to play the full version intensively, but have all the questions been answered? No, not that.

Rainbow Six Extraction is a game from Rainbow Six Siege. This game is mainly about PvP, but with the game mode Outbreak in the Chimera Expansion, there was already a PvE mode for three players. This is the foundation on which Rainbow Six Extraction is built. It is therefore possible that you already know a little about the idea, although the extraction is of course more advanced. The game is about the outbreak of the Chimera parasite that is spreading around the world from the United States at lightning speed. Operators are put to work for React, which means Rainbow Exogenous Analysis and Containment Team. This team’s job is to get a picture of the outbreak and learn more about the parasite, the monsters that come with it, and the mutations that arise and are discovered by playing missions and collecting samples.

These monsters are called Archeans and you will find them in all shapes and sizes during your missions. The monsters you encounter depend on the level you are playing. At the lowest level, you’ll only come across standard variants, but at higher levels, you’ll get other Archaeans on your board. Not only that; Mutations can therefore occur which complicate matters. For example, nests you come across that break easily may suddenly have an extra layer, making them harder to tear down. There is also a mutation that allows Archaens to be invisible, without requiring Lurker – who can do this by default. This is a way for mining to become a little more difficult at higher levels.

Things like that don’t come into play when you’ve just started the game. The adventure starts in New York, where you can’t even choose higher levels at the start. That’s a good thing, because if you’re just starting out, Rainbow Six Extraction isn’t an easy game. The approach is quite simple. You enter an ‘Incursion’ alone or with one or two other players. You are dropped off in one of the areas of a map and you start your first mission there. Once you’re done, you’ll have the choice to move on to the next area and take on another mission there, or head to the helipad to get out of the incursion. An incursion consists of three areas, so at best you will complete three missions before boarding the helicopter to safety.