Raiders of the Lost Ark classic adventure film to watch on Veronica Thursday

Next summer will undoubtedly be the time: the fifth Indiana Jones film is set to take theaters by storm. Forty years ago, this action hero, played by Harrison Ford, pierced the big screen with The Raiders of the Lost Ark. This classic can be seen on Veronica Thursday and you can The Raiders of the Lost Ark streaming via Amazon Prime and Pathé Thuis.

The story

The year is 1936. Adventurous archaeologist Indiana Jones has found a golden statue in the jungles of Peru. It is immediately taken from him by his rival René Belloq. Back in the United States, Jones is contacted by the CIA, who ask him to hunt down the Jewish Ark of the Alliance before the Nazis can get their hands on it – with potentially catastrophic consequences.

Rate Guide.tv:

After successes like Jaws (1975) in Encounters of the Third Kind (1977) director Steven Spielberg derailed with 1941 (1979), but two years later, he takes his revenge in a glorious way. Indiana Jones’ debut film is not only considered the best in the series, but also one of the best films in Spielberg’s long career. With it, he paid a thrilling and thrilling tribute to classic adventure films from the golden age of Hollywood. Harrison Ford became an even bigger star than he already was thanks to his portrayal of Han Solo in Star wars (1977) in The Empire Strikes Back (1980).

To throw

In addition to Harrison Ford (Blade Runner 2049) and Karen Allen (Shaved) are also Paul Freeman (Warm down) and Denholm Elliott (Stock markets) can be seen in The Raiders of the Lost Ark. This movie is directed by Steven Spielberg (West Side Story).

The Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) is rated 8.4 on IMDb and can be seen on Veronica on Thursday, January 13 at 8:30 p.m. Genre: adventure. Duration: 115 minutes.