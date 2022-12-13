Raid against German climate activists, prosecutor says ‘criminal group’

Correspondent Charlotte Waaijers on the different climate activist groups in Germany:

“The Last Generation is comparable to the British-born Extinction Rebellion, a group of climate activists with whom they sometimes collaborate. Both groups believe that the actions of Fridays For Future (FFF) do not go far enough. group that started in 2018 with school strikes for the climate, following in the footsteps of Swedish activist Gretha Thunberg.

Extinction Rebellion and Generation Letzten are more focused on civil disobedience. So they know they are can also be arrested for their actions.”