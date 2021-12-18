Radio City Music Hall cancels remaining Christmas rocket appearances

“We apologize for not being able to continue the ‘Christmas Show’ this season,” the statement said. “We are confident we can win this season and are proud to have hosted hundreds of thousands of fans at over 100 shows over the past seven weeks.”

as concludes Broadway had to undergo cancellations Different from its history. Seven of the 32 shows currently airing on Broadway cited Covid as canceling Friday night shows: “Not So Proud”, “Hadestown”, “Hamilton”, “MJ”, “Moulin Rouge!”, “Mrs. Suspicion” and ” Tina. “The scheduled length of the shutdowns was different; some were hoping to return in a day or two, but Michael Jackson’s musical ‘MJ’ is still previewing and says shows won’t resume until December 27.

And an eighth show, The Revival of the “Company”, which was shut down 10 minutes after starting Friday night by an actor who fell ill; A spokesperson said the episode had nothing to do with the government. The event was also canceled due to the lack of scholarships in the building.

The cancellation affects several events in New York City and across the country. In downtown New York, the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater has canceled all of its remaining performances this week, citing positive tests for the coronavirus, while the Red Bull Theater outside of Broadway has canceled its remaining performances.Alchemist“And the Soho rep canceled his other shows”when you party. “

In Los Angeles, the Center Theater Group has canceled several shows of its production.A Christmas song“While in Chicago, several shows were canceled” Travel product from “Pretty Woman”.