Racing driver Van Kalmthout second at the Detroit Grand Prix
Rinus van Kalmthout finished second in the first IndyCar weekend race in Detroit on the Belle Island Park street circuit. The Dutch racing driver managed to reach the podium in the final stage of the race in 70 laps. He finished 1.7 seconds behind Swedish winner Marcus Ericsson, a former Formula 1 driver.
Shortly behind ‘VeeKay’, the racing name of Van Kalmthout in the United States, Pato O’Ward finished third. The Mexican started from pole position.
For Ericsson, it was his first victory on the IndyCar circuit. Australian Will Power looked set to win in Detroit, but the race leader was unable to start his engine after a restart.
Van Kalmthout qualified in twelfth place for this GP race. It was his second IndyCar Series podium this season. Almost a month ago, he won his first victory in the Indianapolis GMR Grand Prix. ‘VeeKay’ is currently fourth in the table with 231 points, led by Spaniard Alex Palou (263 points).
Sunday is the second GP race in Detroit. So far, the first seven races of the 16-game season have each had a different winner.