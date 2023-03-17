Race results from last weekend; Pro debut Heleen Moes in IM 70.3 Lanzarote; Chile and Africa races overview – WTJ 2792 – Trikipedia.nl

THURSDAY – The weekend is fast approaching. We are looking forward to the professional debut of Heleen Moes. All photos in this WTJ are of the Arnhem triathlete and we present her to you.

There was also a great race last weekend in various competitions in our country. The Vroomshoop Half Marathon, for example, was won by Marije Dankelman in 1:35:11. In the Broekhuis Half Marathon in Harderwijk, Tim den Besten (1.10.19), Niels Esmeijer (1.12.20), Lesley Dreyling (1.23.55) were the strongest. Mario Poldervaart won an eight kilometer race in Oostvoorne the day after a cross duathlon. Marleen Haakma was the fastest 10k champion. Louis Vinkloop in Amsterdam am. Marieke van der Vegt was the fastest in the Hessenheemcross. Petra Sloots and Sam Kraaijeveld won the Riwal Hoogwerkers Dordrecht Half Marathon. Jeroen Visser won the 3Bergenloop in Driebergen.

Sander and Kyra quickly

The biggest competition was the City-Pier Cityloop in The Hague, where farmers and climate activists made one last attempt to make their case ahead of the election the same weekend. We now know how it ended. Sander de Bart was the fastest triathlete in 35th place in 1.09.31 hours. Then: 37.Niels Baljet 1.09.34; 68. Marijn Markusse 1.12.20; 80.Oscar Sondermeijer 1.13.07; 84.Dennis de Knijff 1.13.24 and 105.Joost Friderichs 1.14.23 hours. Nienke Brinkman was again incredibly fast in 1:07:41. Further: 27.Kyra Meulenberg 1.20.59.

Buckle CPC/20 Alphen

The CPC Loop has somewhat taken over the role of Opening Classic of the Year from 20 Van Alphen, which was formerly hosted by Studio Sportsman Kees Jansma. The two matches now coincided. In Alphen ad Rijn, Koen Hijman was the best triathlete in eighth place in 1:12:58. Mireille Baart won the women’s race in 1:17:34.

And then the next weekend of competition begins again. We have already given an overview of the European Run-Bike-Run Championship. Saturday is Ironman 70.3 in Lanzarote (Marloes Vos has already talked about it in his column). Interesting match with Anne Haug as the main eye-catcher. Interesting also because Lanza will be the professional debut of Heleen Moes.

European champion

The triathlete from Arnhem became European champion last year at the GA in Almere and also won the Ironman Thun in Switzerland in her GA. The times of 9.39 and 10.04 form a nice springboard for a first season as a pro triathlete. Her motto: ,, Open your arms and live fully. With everything that happens to you. That’s what I do, what makes me happy.”

Heleen is an adventurous guy, who has lived and worked in Australia and New Zealand. She works as a project manager at NOC*NSF, but now combines this with a professional career. 2.5 days of work, the rest training and competitions. If ever a singing competition takes place after a triathlon, we will see Heleen participating in it. She studied singing.

Background Helen

Her background: having been involved in sport from an early age. With mum and dad at athletics, of which she later also became a member. Also did swimming and tennis and even sports training: sports management at the Vrije Universiteit Brussel. She also attended the Johan Cruyff Academy and the Amsterdam Music School/Centre for Voice Liberation. She even worked for “my football club” NAC Breda for a year and was the national talent coach for Parasporters in athletics and then Paralympic sports. She saw a triathlon for the first time during her student years: Ironman Maastricht. She was immediately sold, she wanted it herself. Training on schedule from/at Marc van der Kort (Kijani, partner Gonny Rosendaal). Go anywhere with an open mind. For TV Arnhem in team competitions, victories in Giesbeek, Doetinchem, Roermond and Allgau. Then extend the range of formation to longer distances. A golden opportunity, because last year, two great victories followed one another in Almere and Switzerland. This allowed him to apply for a professional license. And she got it. The first race will therefore be IM 70.3 Lanzarote.

“At NOC*NSF, where I work, our ambition is #winningdoenwesamen. I understand, I feel it. You just won’t make it. And sharing makes success fun! My co-religionists are one of those people. People who believe in me. Remarkable-learning, advice from Joan Boelens and Interacte jumped right into the thick of it with me. She donated bathing water, part of the training camp and a competition license. Because #winningdoenwesamen. Sports, by the way.

Many toppers on Lanza

Kind words. We wish Heleen a great first race on the island of triathlon par excellence: Lanzarote, Club La Santa. Who else does Heleen meet besides Anne Haug? It’s an impressive list, so a first top ten finish won’t be that easy. With British athletes Emma Pallant, India Lee and Lydia Dant, this contribution is already strong. Then the veteran Alexandra Tondeur and the Italian Elisabetta Curridori. From France, Jeanne Collonge and Emilie Morier will participate. In addition to Tondeur, our neighbors to the south also have Astrid van Cauwelaert (pro at EDO Sports!) and Liesbeth Verbiest in the ring and we could go on and on.

Michel de Wilde

On the men’s side even more pros, led by solid Danish duo Daniel Bækkegård and Thor Bendix Mandsen. Here also 1 Dutchman namely Michiel de Wilde. No less than six Belgians: Pieter Heemeryck, Pamphiel Pareyn, Stenn Goetsketeners, Jonathan Wayaffe, Victor Alexandre and Dieter Comhair. Many French people too: Simon Viain, Dylan Magnien, on the German side Andy Dreitz, Justus Nieschlag and Timo Schaffeld. Briton Andrew Horsfall-Turner, Italians Domenico Passuello and Alsseandro Degasperi and Swiss Adrien Brifford.

Chile Challenge

The Challenge Family took a plane to Chile. The second race of the season awaits Sunday at Puerto Varas, a newcomer to the Challenge circuit. A nice boost for the local organization which has seen the quality of the starting line-up improve considerably. Local favorite Barbara Riveros will face British favorite Lycy Byram (winner of the Clash Miami) and her compatriot Laura Siddall. Plus, Argentinian toppers Romina Balena and Romina Biagioli. The men next: Matt Hanson defends his victory from last year when it was still a regular half. Also number two from Miami: Tom Bishop, Argentinian Luciano Taccone, and Brazilians Igor Amorelli and Fernando Toldi. Chilean men’s hope lies with Felipe van de Wyngard.

Nelson Mandela Bay Triathlon Africa Cup/Melilla European Cup

Head to Africa. After the Ironman, the Africa Triathlon Cup Nelson Mandela Bay is now on the program at the southernmost tip. Four Dutch on the starting list: Richard Murray, Dorian Horsten, Barbara de Koning and Rachel Klamer. Let’s wait and see if Rachel can start, because last weekend it turned out she had Covid among the members. At the northern end of the Dark Continent is the Spanish enclave of Melilla. There, the European Triathlon Cup season opens for elites and juniors. Normally there is always a group of Dutch people in this race, now only Eva Cornelisse has traveled to the Spanish coastal town surrounded by Morocco.