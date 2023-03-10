Questions about the occupation of the vacant space of the demolished apartment Limbrichterveld

Two years ago, the former third apartment in the Eisenhowerstraat in Limbrichterveld in Sittard was dismantled and demolished.

At the time, a survey was carried out among the inhabitants on the use of the space that had become available, probably by ZOwonen. Local residents were asked about their ideas for using the site.

In response to this, the city council party GroenLinks-PvdA wrote a number of questions to the city executive.

The faction wants to know if the Council is aware of this resident poll and what has been done with the poll results. The GroenLinks-PvdA faction is of the opinion that the (temporary) implementation can be an added value for the Limbrichterveld district and asks whether the council shares this opinion and, if so, what role ZOwonen plays in this and what role does the municipality play in this?

The faction thinks of a skate park suitable for children from 8 to 13 years old. There is an opportunity to play in the neighborhood for young children. And a little further there is the skate park on the Holleweg, but which is less suitable for children aged 8 to 13. The faction wants to know if this matches what the locals came up with at the time and if there are any other suitable ideas.