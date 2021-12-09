Tuesday, December 7 Question Time deals with the following topics: The role of the government in connecting Facebook with the power grid in Zeewolde, the question of whether the Netherlands – after the United States – wants to give up the government team for the Winter Games in China and the ‘relaxation choice of work: two revisions this year’. As of today, question time can also be followed by live stream by sign language interpreter.

These are the questions of Question Time

Farid Azhar Khan (Think) To the Minister of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy, ‘Under the pressure of Facebook, the government arranged the priority over the power grid’ (Nrc.nl, 3 December 2021)

(Think) To the Minister of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy, ‘Under the pressure of Facebook, the government arranged the priority over the power grid’ (Nrc.nl, 3 December 2021) Tom van der Lee (GroenLinks) to the Foreign Minister, after the United States, on the question of whether the Netherlands would like to drop the Government Committee for the Winter Games in China (Nos.nl, 6 December 2021)

(GroenLinks) to the Foreign Minister, after the United States, on the question of whether the Netherlands would like to drop the Government Committee for the Winter Games in China (Nos.nl, 6 December 2021) Paul Van Meenen (D66) ‘Relaxation of job selection: not three, but two re-examinations this year’ to the Minister of Primary and Secondary Education and Media (‘Telegraaf.nl, 6 December 2021)

