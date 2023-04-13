It doesn’t stop for the fab five by Weird eye. Netflix has just announced that the seventh season of the program will be released next month. In it, Tan, Jonathan, Bobby, Antoni, and Karamo will once again help people with an ultimate makeover. This season will take place in New Orleans.

In 2018 it was weird eye one of the few reality shows on Netflix. In the meantime, many new series have been added, but there are still weird eye a crowd favorite. In the meantime, the program is already in its seventh season, which will begin on May 12.

weird eye

This Fab Five consists of five makeover experts. The highlight of the series is that they each excel in a different area. Tan is in charge of fashion makeovers, Jonathan helps guests with their hair and facial care, Bobby takes care of their home and interior, Antoni helps in the kitchen, and Karamo gives contestants a personal boost.

This combination makes the series more than just a makeover show, and that of course also led to its huge popularity around the world. The five specials even went to Australia and Japan.

But for the new season, we find them again in the United States. In seven new episodes, they come to the aid of as many people as possible who are looking for a change in their lives. Speak fab five they will be helped in their search for their own style of dress, a real home, healthy skin, a balanced diet and a healthy mind.

weird eye Season 7 will be available on Netflix from May 12.