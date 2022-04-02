As Special Advocate to the Secretary-General of the United Nations, His Majesty did not sit idly by. For example, he recently attended ING to talk about equality in financial services, and last week he traveled to Washington DC and New York. He was here to talk about financial health, digital financial services and financial education. She does it in style as usual – with this accessory.

Maxima in Washington DC and New York

The Queen spoke to Janet Yellen, 75, of the United States Treasury Secretary-General Janet Yellen, who is part of the cabinet. He sat around the table with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. They also discussed the question of how to create financial equality and make it measurable – in fact, the lessons are not easy. But with Maxima’s economic background and experience as a former employee at Deutsche Bank in New York, he knows how to handle these topics. Agreement⁇

Fortunately, in addition to economic strategies and finance, we can also talk about her appearance – of course it did not go unnoticed. Maxima chose a sober black look with trousers and a fashion house Nadan top. But if something is not included then Maxima will not be Maxima. She wears a large silver brooch – something she has never worn before – she shines in the United States and shakes hands with Janet Yellen and Antonio Guterres as a truly powerful woman.

