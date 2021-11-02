Queen Elizabeth (95) Impresses With Her Climate Summit Speech: ‘We Are Not Doing This For Ourselves’ | Instagram show

VIDEOBritain’s Queen Elizabeth II made a strong impression with her speech at the Glasgow Climate Summit. Parts of his speech go around the world.



Foreign publishers



Nov 2, 2021













The British head of state called on world leaders present to “rise above the politics of the day”. In other words, not to prioritize your own national interests, but to reach a common agreement to actually fight climate change.

Elizabeth addressed conference attendees in a pre-recorded speech Monday evening. The 95-year-old monarch was due to attend the meeting in Glasgow, but had to cancel the trip to Scotland after doctors advised her to rest. Elizabeth recently had medicals and spent a night in a London hospital – her first hospital stay in years. His video message to the COP26 climate summit, recorded last week at Windsor Castle, has arrived. The Queen impressed by stressing that world leaders at the Glasgow summit could “achieve a real sense of state” by keeping their promises to tackle the effects of climate change. “What leaders do for their people today is govern and play politics. But what they can do for the people who will live tomorrow is what is called the spirit of the state. I hope this conference will be one of those rare occasions when everyone has the opportunity to rise above the political moment and demonstrate a real sense of the state.

Future

Elizabeth, who hopes to be 100 in five years, made a warm appeal to future generations. “None of us will live forever. But we don’t do it for ourselves, but for our children and our children’s children. And so I wish you the best of luck in this important endeavor, ”added the Queen. Earlier, the Queen was less diplomatic about world leaders in an unguarded moment. “It’s really annoying when they talk but don’t do anything,” we have heard.

In tribute to Prince Philip, “my dear late husband,” the Queen said she was delighted to welcome the delegates as the environment was a matter close to her heart. In a rare public expression of emotion, she said she “couldn’t be prouder” that Philips’ environmental efforts live on thanks to the work of her eldest son, Crown Prince Charles, and son Prince William .

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Saturday the Queen was “in very good shape” at their regular weekly meeting.

Elizabeth speaks firmly to the participants of the climate conference. © Reuters



Attenborough

The speech by British nature documentary director Sir David Attenborough, also 95, was at least as controversial. He once again stressed to the summit participants how fragile nature is and how much people depend on a healthy planet. “The stability on which we all depend is threatened,” said the icon. “We have to rewrite our history to make this tragedy a triumph. After all, we are the greatest problem solvers that ever existed on Earth. We now understand this problem. We know how to prevent the number from increasing and vice versa. We need the CO 2 emissions this decade. Prime Minister Rutte later said he found Attenborough’s appointment “very impressive”.



Our apologies Unfortunately, we are unable to display this social post, live blog, or the like as it contains one or more social media elements. Accept social media cookies to continue viewing this content.