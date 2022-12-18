Qatar warns Belgium against probe into corruption in European Parliament

He also criticizes the ban on access of Qatari representatives to parliament, in force since the police arrested, among others, a vice-president. According to the diplomat, OM used “inaccurate” information.

In the past ten days, police have arrested four people who were allegedly bribed by two countries, according to Belgian media Qatar and Morocco, to influence parliament. During house searches, Greek Vice-President Eva Kaili and her father were caught red-handed with hundreds of thousands of euros in cash. In total, 1.5 million euros in cash were seized during twenty home searches.

“The decision to impose such a discriminatory restriction that restricts dialogue and cooperation with Qatar before the end of the legal process will have a negative impact on regional and global security cooperation, as well as on the ongoing discussions on the global energy poverty and security, the statement said.

“We strongly reject allegations that our government is associated with wrongdoing. Qatar was not the only party named in the investigation, but only our country was criticized and attacked. We have watched with great concern the selective condemnation of our country this week. »

According to the statement, it is “very disappointing” that the Belgian government has made no effort to engage in talks with the Qatari government. “Our countries have worked together during the Covid-19 pandemic and Qatar is an important LNG supplier for Belgium.”

EU corruption scandal grows, Morocco also bought off politicians

Not only Qatar, but also Morocco wanted to buy influence in the European Parliament. So said the first suspect in the corruption scandal who confessed.