Qantas travelers returning to US and UK according to CEO

Alan Joyce, CEO of Qantas, expects travel to the US and UK to be possible again soon. Although it was reported earlier this month that Australian authorities will continue to enforce border closures until next year.

Due to ongoing border closures in Australia, Qantas has had to announce the suspension of its international flights. The US and UK have been strong markets for the airline, but flights have been at a minimum for over a year due to the pandemic. “We are still in discussions with the government. We still plan to be ready by the end of the year. We activate the planes, [en] we are training our crew… I hope that by July-August we will have some certainty about which markets will open and when they will open.said Joyce, as reported Executive traveler.

Joyce looks to the future when it comes to reopening. At present, however, one of those markets, the UK, is still experiencing a number of instances where authorities are announcing new travel restrictions for the country. Several countries are concerned about the increase in cases of new variants.