QAnon Supporter Reportedly Killed His Two Young Children: “Took Them For Lizards” | Abroad

Matthew Taylor Coleman, 40, is believed to have committed the murders in Mexico, where he took his children without telling his wife. On Monday, he allegedly shot them a harpoon in the chest, an FBI agent wrote in his statement.

The reason for these gruesome murders is also strange: Coleman believed his children would turn into lizard monsters and therefore had to kill them. A farm worker found the children’s bodies Monday at a ranch near the Mexican town of Rosarito, writes CBS Los Angeles.

CCTV footage shows Coleman and his children leaving the hotel lobby before sunrise Monday. A little later he returned without children, after which he left the hotel for good.

A woman called the police

Meanwhile, Coleman’s wife had sounded the alarm to the police. She said her husband had fled with the children and she did not know where. He also did not respond to his messages and did not answer his phone. Coleman’s sudden departure did not immediately set off alarm bells for his wife. She had no idea that her children were in danger, as they hadn’t really had any problems in their relationship until then. Even before he left, there was no discussion.

An interrogation by an FBI agent reveals that Coleman is a supporter of the QAnon movement. “He said he was inspired by the QAnon and Illuminati theories. He had visions in which he was told his wife possessed the DNA of a snake and passed it on to children, “the statement said.