Putin’s girlfriend on sanctions list, no longer welcome in EU

This is evident from today’s publication of the new EU sanctions list in the Official Journal.

Alina Kabayeva is a former Olympic, World and European champion in rhythmic gymnastics. After her sports career, she was a member of the State Duma, the Russian parliament. She also headed the National Media Group, which is jointly responsible for all state media in the country.

Never confirmed

She has been in a relationship with Putin since 2008. However, the Kremlin has never officially confirmed this. When a gossip magazine wrote about the relationship that year, according to good Russian custom, it was immediately shut down.

Putin’s ex-wife Lyudmila Ocheretnaya and two of their daughters also faced these punitive measures.

