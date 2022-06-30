Russian President Vladimir Putin gave a curious sneer to Western leaders on Thursday. Putin said these leaders would look “awful” if they went shirtless in public like him.

Putin made the statement on Thursday during a visit to the Central Asian country Turkmenistan. He was responding to earlier comments by some Western leaders who had ridiculed him at the G7 summit in Germany.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has joked that G7 leaders could strip “to show we’re stronger than Putin”.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also joked about the Russian president. He offered to “sit shirtless on a horse”, citing a photo of Putin shirtless on a horse in Siberia.

The Russian president was not happy and mocked the leaders. He also said that unlike him, Western leaders drink excessively and don’t exercise.

“I don’t know if they want to strip above or below their hips, but I think it would be awful either way,” Putin said.