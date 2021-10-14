Putin sees cryptocurrencies as a means of payment
No He says In an interview with CNBC.
Bitcoin is not banned
However, the president warns that it is too early to talk about the use of bitcoin in the trade of oil and other commodities, which make up the bulk of Russian exports.
Meanwhile, the Central Bank of Russia continues to warn investors that cryptocurrency trading is highly volatile and that digital currencies should not be used as a means of payment in the country. However, the ban on bitcoin does not seem to be an issue as it is in China.
Russia has been seeking an alternative to the dollar trade since the United States imposed sanctions on Crimea in 2014.
On the other hand, the United States intends to tighten its policy on cryptocurrencies.
Regulatory criticism of cryptocurrencies is growing worldwide.
Hard to find
Digital currencies are popular among criminals because they are hard to find. Especially if so-called cryptocurrency mixers are used, they cut virtual money into pieces.
There are also environmental issues with digital currencies. ‘My’ electricity costs them a lot.
