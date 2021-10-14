No He says In an interview with CNBC.

Bitcoin is not banned

However, the president warns that it is too early to talk about the use of bitcoin in the trade of oil and other commodities, which make up the bulk of Russian exports.

Meanwhile, the Central Bank of Russia continues to warn investors that cryptocurrency trading is highly volatile and that digital currencies should not be used as a means of payment in the country. However, the ban on bitcoin does not seem to be an issue as it is in China.