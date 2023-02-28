Putin puts actor Steven Seagal back in the spotlight



Well-known actor and martial arts expert Steven Seagal has been friends with Vladimir Putin for many years. Today, the Seagal is once again honored by the Russian President.

While Seagal is best known for his roles in action films, he also has a notable political career. In recent years, he says he has worked hard for a better relationship between Russia and the United States. Putin in particular seems to appreciate this.

Meeting

The two met in 2013, when Seagal was in Russia to compete in a martial arts event. The two have been good friends ever since.

Although Seagal was not officially appointed as Putin’s ambassador or adviser, he has been a Russian national since 2016 and has received several honorary titles from the Russian government. Now it’s hit again.

New title

Seagal now also receives the State Friendship Award. According to Putin and co. well deserved, because of his “great contribution to the development of international culture and humanitarian cooperation“.

Ad and Seagal are also still acting. This is what he is currently working on The tip of the spear And Above the law 2. Watch the trailer for part one below.