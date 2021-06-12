Putin: Biden’s relations with the United States have been worse in years

Russian President Putin has said that since Joe Biden became President of the United States, relations between the two countries have not been so bad for a long time. Putin made the statement during an interview with NBC News, a few days before his meeting with Biden in Geneva. “We have a bilateral relationship which has hit rock bottom in recent years,” Putin said.

Putin was again asked about an interview with the US president in March in which he called Putin a murderer. Putin said he heard dozens of such accusations. “It’s something that doesn’t worry me in the slightest,” Putin said.

Moreover, during the NBC interview, it was also about Biden’s predecessor, Trump. The Russian president hailed him as a “colorful and talented person. Otherwise, he would not have become president.” He hopes Biden will be less impulsive than Trump.

Biden embarked on his first European trip this week. Biden and Putin will meet in the Swiss city on Wednesday. The White House said their conversation would include cyber attacks of which Russia is accused and the incarceration of dissidents such as Alexei Navalny.

On the issue of recent cyber attacks against US governments and businesses, Putin said this information about Russia’s involvement was false. He denied having any knowledge of these attacks.

Putin’s interview will air in the United States on Monday and will run for about an hour and a half.