Punished Gasly no longer knows where to go: “It was clear that there was no room”

From turn 1 of the first lap, Pierre Gasly and Fernando Alonso have already scored. Gasly hit the Spaniard and has already been blamed by the stewards. He was given a five-second penalty but thinks he was trapped, but he’s not mad at the flight attendants.

After the race, the French pilot AlphaTauri presented himself in front of the international press. Speaking to RaceFans, he said: “There was a point of contact. I haven’t seen the footage yet. It was tight for me, Sergio was on the inside and Fernando was on the outside. So obviously there was very little space. “

Immediately after touching it, he yelled over the radio that he was being sandwiched. After the race he’s always behind it: “To be honest I don’t know where to go. It is a delicate decision. It’s turn 1 and of course there’s a good chance something will start. Still, it wasn’t a bad race for Gasly, he finished sixth and picked up big points again.