Public space of the National Congress – architectenweb.nl

Clean air, social interactions, involvement, movement, safety: this makes people happier, prevents complaints, and translates into savings for healthcare and other parts of the social field. Happiness outside. This is what it is about at the National Congress of Public Space (LOCR), which Stedelijk Interieur is organizing in Zwolle on Wednesday 13 October.

Many aspects of the healthy and ecological living environment are reviewed. The congress tries to get to the heart of what determines outdoor happiness, and organizers discuss with designers, administrators and other practical experts how public space in municipalities, neighborhoods and streets can help.

Zwolle is the host city of this 17th edition of LCOR; a city that actively pursues a policy of achieving happiness outside, according to Stedelijk Interieur. Alderman Ed Anker discusses his ambitions and practical implementation, as in the large-scale development of the Zwolle Spoorzone, where health and climate adaptation are pillars in the area of ​​connection between the city and the IJssel.

President of the day and philosopher Bas Haring will engage with the keynote speakers on how to make the city more sustainable, how to green the city and how to do it in close consultation and with the initiatives of the company. In addition, it takes you for a wonderful philosophical reflection.

Steffen Nijhuis (head of the town planning research department, TU Delft, partner OKRA landscape architects) provides the scientific framework and discusses examples from abroad. Heijmans Real Estate Director of Sustainability Harwil de Jonge shows how developers can make an integral connection between the social, spatial and natural realm, in order to create a resilient and healthy area.

In the sub-sessions, which take place both indoors and outdoors, attractive examples are discussed. During an open-air session, Zwolse Spoorzone’s director of realization Niels Munnink talks about the connection with the Gateway and how climate adaptation and sustainability have been guiding principles. Harry Boeschouten from Staatsbosbeheer explains how important green walking routes are in public space and how joint connections can be made with the green network.