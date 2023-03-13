Public participation in the EIA plan for the Knokke-Heist Spatial Policy Plan

The municipality of Knokke-Heist is drawing up a spatial policy plan for its territory. This plan will guide and help shape the future spatial development of the municipality. The action plan begins with a concept note, which is the first step in the planning process to determine what the municipality might look like in the future.

In order to map the possible effects of the action plan on people and the environment, a Start of the environmental impact study procedure (plan-MER). A first step is to post a notification note. In this memorandum you will find, among other things, a description of the plan and a proposed method by which the environmental effects of this plan will be described and studied in the final EIA plan. The municipal council invites everyone to take part in the participation procedure.

You can From March 16, 2023 to May 17, 2023 to view the notice and provide comments (file number PL0293). You can indicate which environmental effects you think should be investigated and how best to do so. You can also formulate proposals for alternatives.

You can download the manual from the website www.environment.vlaanderen.be or, by appointment, to see at Team Mer in Brussels. You can also go to Knokke-Heist town hall after making an appointment by telephone on 050 63 01 80. The note is also available on the municipality’s website. Until May 17, 2023, you can send your comments by e-mail to [email protected] or via the digital participation form (www.milieu.vlaanderen.be/digitaal-inschrijven-op-een-kennisgevingsnota). You can also submit your response on site to Team Mer in Brussels or send it by post to the address below.

For more information on environmental impact assessment: environment.vlaanderen.be/environmental impact study or call the free number 1700.

Environment Department

The Sea team

Plan-MER Knokke-Heist space policy plan (file number PL0293)

Koning Albert II-laan 20 box 8

1000 BRUSSELS

[email protected]