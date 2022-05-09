PSV let Feyenoord slip and can forget the title

PSV did not dramatically benefit from Ajax’s loss of points. The Eindhoven team gave Feyenoord a 2-0 lead. In the last 10 minutes of the game, it was Cyriel Dessers who made up the deficit: 2-2. Result, the club of the city of light seems to be able to forget the title.

Knowing that Ajax had lost points to AZ (2-2) earlier on Sunday, PSV went on the hunt for victory over Feyenoord. The inhabitants of Eindhoven were able to come within two points of the Amsterdam team and thus breathe new life into the fight for the title, with two games remaining.

PSV also started very strong in Maasstad. Where in recent years it often started with fear in De Kuip, there was nothing to notice now. The Eindhoven side were much better in the opening phase than the visibly tired Feyenoord. The Rotterdammers played a semi-final at and against Marseille earlier this week.

Cody Gakpo

Not for the first time this season, it was Cody Gakpo who took his team by the hand. The captain scored after more than a quarter of an hour on a pass from Joey Veerman. A well-finished goal, but not as beautiful as Eindhoven’s second goal. A wonderful combination between Mario Götze and Eran Zahavi ended up again with Gakpo. The winger sent the ball over the goalkeeper beautifully. A magnificent goal: 2-0 and PSV on roses.

Questionable penalty

After the break, Feyenoord looked shaken and had several great chances for the linking goal via Cyriel Dessers. On the other hand, Zahavi forgot to lock the run. The home team was better and they had a lot of chances to score. Five minutes before the end, it was still exciting for De Kuip. Dessers runs a Luis Sinisterra center.

Just when everyone thought PSV would cross the line, things went wrong. PSV fell too far into their own sixteen and had the lid on their nose. In stoppage time, the ball went on the spot for Feyenoord. The penalty, used by Dessers, was a gift for the Rotterdam team. Mauro Júnior’s alleged handball absolutely should not have resulted in a penalty and that’s why the moment will still provide enough talk. Earlier this year, PSV were put at a disadvantage by a ball that may or may not go out in the home game against Ajax.

Fair is fair: PSV also blamed themselves for always being so exciting. You can never give a 0-2 lead as PSV, and certainly not with those kinds of interests. The people of Eindhoven missed a great opportunity to make the title fight exciting. It is entirely up to the referee and themselves.