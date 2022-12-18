PSG president thinks Messi and Mbappé will stay at the club
PARIS (AP/DPA) – The president of Paris Saint-Germain, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, thinks and hopes that Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé will stay with the French football club for the time being. He is also looking forward to Sunday’s World Cup final in Qatar, where his two best players will face off.
Messi’s contract with PSG expires at the end of this season. There are rumors of interest in the 35-year-old Argentine, for example, from Inter Miami from the United States.
“I think he wants to stay,” PSG’s Qatari president told French broadcaster RMC of Messi ahead of the World Cup final between France and Argentina. “We agreed to talk after the World Cup. I can only confirm once again that he is very happy with the club and having a very good season.”
Al-Khelaifi said of French striker Mbappé that he also assumed he would stay at PSG. “He has a contract. Kylian is really one of the best players at the moment, he’s a great player.” At the end of last season, Mbappé (23) extended his expiring contract in Paris by three years, until the summer of 2025.
The PSG president is looking forward to the final between “his” star players and their teams in his native Qatar. “We have the two best players in the world, Kylian and Leo Messi. I hope France wins, but Leo also played a good World Cup with Argentina. I hope so too.” Both Messi and Mbappé have scored five times at this World Cup and share the top spot in the top scorers chart.
