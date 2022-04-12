‘PSG goalkeeper Keylor Navas receives 30 refugees from Ukraine in a private cinema’ | Off-side

Keylor Navas decided to welcome 30 Ukrainian refugees into his house and offer them a bed, food and clothes. This writes Radio Monte Carlo Sport.

The Paris Saint-Germain Costa Rican goalkeeper came through a Spanish Christian charity and is more likely to support those less fortunate. He is going to fit out and renovate the cinema room in his house to accommodate the refugees.

Keylor Navas is currently part of the Costa Rica national team, which has yet to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar at the end of this year. Costa Rica plays El Salvador tonight and at home to USA on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old goalkeeper played brilliantly at the 2014 World Cup but lost to Costa Rica in the quarter-finals after a penalty shootout from the Netherlands due to Tim Krul’s heroic role. After that World Cup, Navas moved from Levante to Real Madrid, with whom he won the Champions League three times in five seasons. He is now in his third season with Paris Saint-Germain, where he faced Gianluigi Donarumma last summer. Navas now has 104 caps for Costa Rica.