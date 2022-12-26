Provincial grant of €500,000 for the vision of the village of Nieuw-Dijk

new dike – The province of Gelderland provided a grant of €500,000 under the “Use of sandstone” program for the redevelopment of three sites in Nieuw Dijk. The plan is an initiative of a working group of the Leefbaar Nieuw-Dike association. Montferland had already given the green light to this plan on September 15, and provided a contribution of €250,000 for this purpose. The municipality will also take care of the development of public space.

The sites to be redeveloped are:

1. The kork building with presbytery garden and adjacent plaza

The church will be used for social and cultural activities. The presbytery house has been sold. Part of the adjacent square, as well as the presbytery garden, will be transformed into a public park.

2. Location Meikever (former town hall and militia)

The obsolete building will be demolished. With an adjoining plot, the space freed up will allow the construction of 16 dwellings (10 terraced houses, 4 semi-detached and 2 detached houses), including 10 in the affordable owner-occupant segment.

3. Venue Meikamer (Grasshoppers Football Association)

The sports fields have been re-consolidated and equipped with a sustainable irrigation system. On the sports park De Meikamer space will become available for the construction of a community hall (including sports hall and changing rooms), construction of 4 individual houses, construction of the necessary car parks and construction of 1625 m2 of forest/nature.

“With this integrated plan, vacancy is avoided, space is provided for various social activities, quality of life is improved, local housing needs are met and public space is better used and redesigned with much more greenery. . I am very happy and proud that it worked,” says Alderman Henk Groote. “It’s a nice gift for Nieuw Dijk just before the holidays”.

provincial grant

Now that the province has also made the requested grant available, preparations can be made for the implementation of the plan. An amendment to the zoning plan will have to be prepared for this, and the various permits will have to be applied for and granted. The Leefbaar Nieuw-Dijk association is happy and very proud of the allocation of the provincial subsidy “Steengoed Utilization” which was requested and finally obtained by the municipality of Montferland. After the recent reports on the purchase of land for housing, a starting position has been reached to make the village of Nieuw-Dijk livable and optimally. The plan must ultimately be realized within three years.