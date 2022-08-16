Lawyers for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange have charged the CIA and its former director Sued Illegally tap conversations and copy data from their phones and computers. By doing so, US intelligence would have violated fundamental rights protections of classified communications.

According to the allegations, the CIA worked with a security company hired by the Ecuadorian embassy in London to spy on Assange and his journalists and others he met with. The security agency reportedly copied information from phones and laptops and sent it to the CIA. The company also reportedly placed microphones around the embassy and sent recordings, including images from security cameras, to US intelligence.

In June, British Home Secretary Priti Patel granted permission to extradite Assange to the United States. The US suspects Assange of computer breaches. US authorities also accuse him and whistleblower Chelsea Manning of complicity in the illegal acquisition and distribution of classified security documents.

Assange also allegedly helped Manning obtain information he knew could be used against the United States or to benefit a foreign nation. He is also accused of conspiring with hacker group LulzSec. Assange’s lawyers have already appealed Patel’s decision.