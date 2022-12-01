prosecution does not appeal in criminal case MH17 | MH17

The Public Prosecutor’s Office (OM) will not appeal in the criminal case surrounding the downing of flight MH17. Justice is satisfied with the verdicts that the court pronounced on November 17.

“The Crown is very pleased that the verdict has clarified the next of kin about the real circumstances of the downing of flight MH17 on July 17, 2014,” writes Justice. On that date, a plane was shot down in Ukraine, killing 298 people, including 193 Dutch citizens.

Two weeks ago, two Russians and a Ukrainian were sentenced to life imprisonment for their involvement in the downing of the plane. A fourth suspect, a Russian, was acquitted by the judge. The prosecution had requested four life sentences.

Despite their conviction, the three are not expected to ever find themselves behind bars. Since Russia does not extradite any nationals, convicted Russians are unlikely to ever go to jail. It is not known where the Ukrainian is staying.

The prosecution is of the view that the verdicts provide certainty to relatives on a number of important matters. An appeal would be a heavy burden for relatives, “because they would then remain uncertain about the outcome of the criminal case even longer”.

