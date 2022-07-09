Promising trailer: Aubrey Plaza goes wrong in “Emily the Criminal”



In the new thriller Criminal Emily plays Aubrey Plaza, known for the comedy series Parks and recreation and movies like Security not ensured and Ingrid goes west, a woman who embarks on the criminal path. In the end, it even has deadly consequences. Check out the promising trailer and poster below.

The unlucky Emily (Plaza) has countless debts from her years of study and she is unable to find a normal job due to her criminal record. Desperate to earn an income, Emily decides to temporarily work as a “dummy shopper,” which means she has to buy things with stolen credit cards she receives from handsome and charismatic middleman Youcef.criminal world

Emily cannot resist the temptation of this simple flow of money, and the strain of this dark form of capitalism affects her as well. Just like his mentor Youcef, by the way. Together they hatch a plan to take their business to a new level in the criminal underworld of Los Angeles. With deadly consequences.

Besides Plaza, who also produced the film himself, the cast includes Theo Rossi, Jonathan Avigdori, Gina Gershon, Bernardo Badillo and Wesley Han. Criminal Emily is the directorial debut of John Patton Ford.

The film will be released in the United States on August 12. Nothing is known of a Dutch cinema release.