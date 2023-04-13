The central location of the cultural site in the city center of Oudenaarde means that it is essential to coordinate the cultural function of the place, the vision of the environment and the mobility needs. All these questions have been extensively debated in recent months in thematic working groups, within which the strengths of architects, design offices and the various city services have been associated. With this input, the design team set to work to achieve a solid preliminary design.

Design Highlights

The entrance to the new cultural site integrates the protected urban landscape of the Brandwoeker and thus combines the history of the site with contemporary elements. The new theater hall can accommodate 400 culture lovers. The current Woekerzaal will be transformed to allow standing and seated audiences to enjoy the extensive Woeker program in a smaller but comfortable atmosphere. You can chat after the show in the cultural café. A multifunctional circular parking space provides parking and can be transformed into an event space in no time. A smart connection to the city park and the integration of the PARCOUR academy site complete the picture.

mental oxygen

The essential place of the performing arts in our society has become all too evident in the recent covid period. The request to expand the Oudenaarde theater as the heart of a lively cultural site for creators and visitors is therefore a strong signal at this time. The recent period has also underlined that the cultural experience is a story of creators and audiences – of people – who, despite strict measures, are always in search of mental oxygen, collective or individual imagination and encounters. Well-equipped stages are needed, as well as places – indoors and outdoors – for improvisation.

Between ‘yard’ and ‘garden’

This inspired the design team to plant the requested new stage building on this special site in such a way that sufficient space was left free for improvisation alongside and between the stages. Space that honors the unique boundary condition of city and park and connects to both sides. But also a space that makes the site future-oriented, unbuilt and where people can meet to party, escape and live.

The Woeker site is located between the romantic Liedtspark and the bustling city center, figuratively between “courtyard” and “garden”, as the two sides of a stage are also called. It is a remnant of the Théâtre des Machines, Molière’s theatre, located in the same condition: between the Jardin des Tuileries and the Cour des Suisses in Paris.

Grow with space

While this huge ‘Machine Room’ has long stood empty due to its unusable length and breadth, the existing small Woekerzaal is appreciated for being ‘close to the artists’. Bob McMaster and krft offer a room that combines the largest capacity and desired equipment with an intimate experience. A compact and wide balcony room fits effortlessly next to the existing buildings and leaves space between two intimate outdoor spaces: an antechamber on the street as an entrance and an outdoor patio with the beautiful existing walnut tree on the park side. This anchors the complex in the city and the park and the designers bring light and oxygen into the building.

Reuse existing quality

This location also leaves room for existing street buildings, which the design team is bringing to life. The fire station’s interwar architecture is on full display from every angle – the perfect location for a characterful café-theatre that enlivens the entire street. The 19eNineteenth-century school buildings, on the other hand, lend themselves well to offices and meeting rooms for the cultural department, or sound studios linked to the academy further afield.

The home: a meeting place

Between the brick street buildings and the existing and new lobby, the architects weave a light roof structure, under which a season-sensitive “passageway” connects to the outside environment. This fireplace connects all functions, opens up to the environment and also offers room for improvisation inside.

The circus: an improvisation track

The design is successful and the effective integration on the site leaves room for the creation of a landscape in which greenery, water, car parks and events can find their place.

Between the complex, the Liedtspark and the Dreef, BobMcMaster and krft create a large circular “circus track” which, as a compact parking carousel, isolates the required car traffic from the environment or, during events, as that junction of paths, brings spectators together around a disproportionate stage. Both archetypes are adaptive smart spaces that allow many uses and will generate unexpected moments.