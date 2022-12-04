Profile photo made with artificial intelligence: the future?
The selfies and portraits the app takes of you are therefore not real, it is actually a computer drawing of yourself. Tech journalist Erwin Vogelaar from NU.nl explains how the app works. “As a user, you select 10-20 photos of yourself that show you clearly. These are processed in the cloud and then a whole bunch of new photos are deployed. profile.”
Without a photographer, you can take the best picture of yourself you can think of. “Everyone wants a great profile picture. If you’re not so photogenic, this is a convenient way to take a great photo. Or if you don’t have people around you who take great pictures of you.”
Future
Still, such a tech-generated profile picture is not without risks, says Vogelaar. “People might abuse the app by using someone else’s photos and creating fake profile pictures. It’s not photorealistic yet. I can definitely change that in the future. Artificial intelligence is improving.”
It’s only a matter of time for this technique to become even better, agrees Jarno Duursma, an expert in the field of technology trends. “We’re heading towards the fact that digital reality is super easy to achieve and you can manipulate it with the utmost ease. That you no longer know if what you see is true or false.
And according to him, he will always go a little further. “The evolution is that artificial intelligence is increasingly able to generate fully digital content. This is now possible with images, videos and voices. We call it synthetic media.”
If you, as a user, are confused about whether something is genuine or synthetic, it can be quite difficult. “With an email written by artificial intelligence (AI), it doesn’t matter much, but with important documents or videos, it matters who created it: a human or a computer.”
