Robert Doornbos on the show Ziggo Sports reported an issue with the Red Bull Racing rear wing. For the third time in a row, there appear to be problems with the cars of Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen.

During the United States Grand Prix Red Bull’s rear fenders had to be glued together, in Mexico there were issues with the rear wing which were tinkered with until the last minute. According to Red Bull Racing, it was not structural, but the footage from qualifying in Brazil again shows problems for the RB16B.

Rear wing problems for Red Bull

“I saw something very fast on the straight. At the top of the screen (on the straight line if the rear spoiler is open with DRS) you can see the Honda logo snap. This is not the way it should be. It has happened several times this year. “ Doorbos said of Verstappen’s previous issues this year. According to Doornbos, you’ll also see Verstappen inspect his rear wing after qualifying.

Of course, he didn’t radio this on board, but he realizes that there might be something wrong with the DRS. He touches it with his hand for a moment. A weak point of the Red Bull car: the rear wing. Cracks, DRS that don’t work ”, concludes the former Formula 1 driver.

