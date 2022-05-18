Immediately after the publication of the inspection report, the Minister of Education announced that the driver had to resign. But he hasn’t done so so far. The eight headteachers, concerned about the future of the schools, are now making an urgent appeal to him. “The longer you wait, the less likely it is that the school in Utrecht will be able to stay open,” they wrote in the letter.

The eight headteachers open a brochure on the state of play in the schools. The director, with his wife, who is also a member of the board of directors, is said to have entrusted relatives with courses and teaching assignments, the quality of which left much to be desired. “You also made it known that your family has mortgages tied to education funds.”

“In our view, the only conceivable reason for not opting for an independent, experienced and strong council appointed by the Minister may be family interest,” say the eight headteachers.

The Minister is considering appointing a new school board. School leaders support this decision, they write in the letter. “Only the board of directors appointed by the minister can be independent and thus really guarantee continuity.”

