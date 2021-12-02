







Prince William and Prince Harry are working together again





And it has everything to do with their mother, Princess Diana.

The relation between Prince William and Prince Harry is still not good. The brothers don’t get along, but they’ve been working together for a long time nonetheless.

Cooperation

William and Harry put their personal problems aside for the presentation of the Princess Diana Award, a prize in memory of their mother. The Duke of Cambridge and The Duke of Sussex met the winners of the Diana Award’s Legacy Award last week, ahead of a ceremony at the ancestral home of the late Princess Althorp. William met ten young winners at Kensington Palace and Harry spoke to nine of the other ten winners via video call from California.

Of Royal brothers Both were eager to contribute to this special prize and have therefore teamed up again for the first time in a long time. The two were last seen together when they saw a statue of princess diana revealed, in July of this year. “Both brothers were very excited to participate and both wanted it to happen on the same day,” a source said. Hi!. “It’s a special reward in memory of their mother and one that still unites them despite everything that has happened.” On December 9, Diana’s brother Earl Spencer will receive the twenty winners in a special ceremony at Althorp House.









The Legacy Award is presented every two years and is the most prestigious award a young person can receive for their social or humanitarian work. This year’s winners come from the United Kingdom, China, Colombia, Germany, India, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia and the United States. They were chosen from a group of 2020 and 2021 Diana Award winners.

Positive impact on society

The jury is chaired by Earl Spencer and also includes Rosie Nixon, editor-in-chief of Hi!. They chose the winners to honor their positive impact on society. Winners will have access to a unique two-year development program to develop their skills in leadership, community development, social entrepreneurship and technology.

“The pandemic continues to disrupt lives and exacerbate social inequalities. But from the darkness of Covid, young people are rising up to shape change in their communities across the world,” said Tessy Ojo, CEO of Diana Award . “Their compassion, determination and determination to make positive change today and in the years to come is immense. They could not be a more fitting tribute and lasting legacy to Princess Diana and her belief as young people have the power to make the world a better place. ” . “