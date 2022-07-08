Harry, who moved to the US two years ago to live an independent life with his wife Meghan, is challenging the decision to stop receiving police protection, even though he will cover the costs himself.

Prince Harry’s lawyer, Shaheed Fatima, told the High Court hearing that the Queen’s private secretary, Edward Young, was part of a system that decided Harry should not receive the same level of protection after he stopped working in the royal family. .

Fatima said that Harry did not know at the time that members of the royal family were involved in the decision and that certain members should not be.

“He didn’t know at that stage that the royal family was involved and he said it was an independent decision,” he said.

The decision was taken in February 2020 by the Executive Committee for Protection of Royalty and Public Figures. [RAVEC]On behalf of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Harry’s lawyers said he was denied an opportunity to object to the committee and was not informed of his offer to pay for protection until it was decided.

“If there had been a fair hearing, RAVEC would have taken or arrived at a different decision,” his lawyers said.

The Home Office legal panel said Prince Harry’s request for a judicial review of the decision should be rejected because “tensions” between him and the royal family were inappropriate and his changing status as a working monarch led to the end of RAVEC.

“RAVEC (is) not obligated to provide safeguards on a permanent automatic basis,” said Home Secretary James Eady.

Prosecutors said in court documents that if Harry’s application is rejected, they will recover all costs.

“The Treasury should not bear the cost of this litigation and should never have brought a claim,” the Home Ministry added.

The court said it aims to decide by the end of this month whether to allow a full judicial review of the decision to lift protection for Harry.