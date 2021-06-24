Prince Harry will return to UK soon without Meghan, sleeps with his favorite niece
According to the British newspaper, the prince could set foot on English soil within 24 hours. Now that he no longer has a permanent residence in the country, Harry has enlisted the help of his favorite niece, Princess Eugenie. Since Harry and Meghan left for the United States, she has lived in Frogmore Cottage, the Windsor residence that the Sussexes initially received as a wedding present from Queen Elizabeth.
according to The sun Frogmore Cottage is now split into two halves, allowing Harry to self-isolate for ten days without running into Eugenie, her husband Jack, and their son August. Thus, the prince is free to go wherever he wants in the country on July 1. Just in time to attend the unveiling of Diana’s statue in honor of her 60th birthday.
The event is the perfect opportunity for Harry to do something about his troubled bond with his brother William. The men put aside their differences that day, sources said. This is the first time the brothers have seen each other since their grandfather Philip’s funeral. Although they talk to each other by text, the bond seems far from being reestablished.
“There was no personal or good conversation,” a source said. The sun. “Only very short and minimal messages. Their relationship is still very strained.”
There has been a lot of fuss about Frogmore Cottage in recent years. The residence was refurbished for more than 2 million euros at the expense of the taxpayer. Soon after, Harry and Meghan left for America for good. The couple promises the amount Refund and since they left, Eugenie and Jack have i have keys.
