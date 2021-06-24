Prince Harry will return to UK soon without Meghan, sleeps with his favorite niece

according to The sun Frogmore Cottage is now split into two halves, allowing Harry to self-isolate for ten days without running into Eugenie, her husband Jack, and their son August. Thus, the prince is free to go wherever he wants in the country on July 1. Just in time to attend the unveiling of Diana’s statue in honor of her 60th birthday.

The event is the perfect opportunity for Harry to do something about his troubled bond with his brother William. The men put aside their differences that day, sources said. This is the first time the brothers have seen each other since their grandfather Philip’s funeral. Although they talk to each other by text, the bond seems far from being reestablished.

“There was no personal or good conversation,” a source said. The sun. “Only very short and minimal messages. Their relationship is still very strained.”