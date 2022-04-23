Prince Harry watches basketball with the King of the Netherlands at the Invictus Games

s Prince Harry smiled as he met Dutch King Willem-Alexander at the Invictus Games.

Footage from the high-profile sporting event shows how the royal duo watch the wheelchair basketball final in The Hague together.

Dressed in a dark blue suit, the Duke of Sussex shakes hands with the King before heading inside to watch the clash between the Netherlands and the United States.

King Willem-Alexander of Holland and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex shake hands before the wheelchair basketball final match between Team Holland and Team USA during † Getty Images for Invictus Gac

The duo was joined by Mart de Crieff, president of Invictus Games.

King Willem-Alexander is also expected to attend the closing ceremony of the Games, which will take place on Friday evening.

It comes as Prince announced the 2025 Invictus games website.

Harry revealed that the future tournament will be held in Vancouver and Whistler in Canada.

Prince Harry chats with Water Packer and Vena Gioges of Team Netherlands during the gold medal game against Team USA † Getty Images for Invictus Games

When announcing the venue, Harry said: “Ladies and gentlemen, Invictus is back in North America and that’s a very, very good thing.”

The Duke follows a team for an upcoming Netflix documentary on Invictus.

Harry and his wife Meghan signed a $100 million deal with the streaming giant in September 2020, but the pair have yet to produce any content for Netflix.