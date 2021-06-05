The website royal.uk was temporarily unavailable for maintenance, but has been back on air since Saturday. One of the most notable changes: Harry and Meghan’s position has dropped two places. Previously, the showbiz couple were still under Prince William and Catherine, but now they have to put up with Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and his wife Sophie.

At the start of the year, Harry and the former actress have definitely distanced themselves from the royal family. After the split, the couple, who now live in the United States, spoke in a candid and much-discussed interview with Oprah Winfrey about racism within the family. Meghan said a family member had had conversations with Harry about ‘how dark the skin was’ on their unborn baby Archie.

a

Biographies of the two on the official website now indicate that the Duke and Duchess have definitely distanced themselves from the royal family. “They spend their time partly in North America and partly in the UK, continuing their work for the Queen, the Commonwealth and their patronage.”