Britain’s Prince Harry has sued the Associated Newspapers (ANL) for publishing two articles in February about protecting himself and his family. Articles were more or less published in tabloids in the same format Daily Mail And Sunday MailThe case came to light during the trial on Thursday.

In February, it was announced that Harry had filed a defamation suit against ANL, but it was unclear why Prince did so and what articles or topics in ANL were involved.

During the investigation it turned out that one was involved Article This appeared in response to a lawsuit filed by the Prince against the British Home Office in February over police security for his family. He lost it after he and his wife resigned from their government jobs in 2019 and moved to the United States.

According to various British media outlets, Harry wrote in a statement on Thursday that the article “caused him considerable pain, humiliation and suffering.” His lawyer, Justin Rashbrook, suggested the article that the prince “lied in public statements” and that he would always be willing to pay for his own protection while in the UK.

Rashbrook added in his article Sunday Mail Harry has been accused of “trying inappropriately and cynically” to manipulate public opinion on the matter.

The publisher denies the allegations

ANL denies the allegations. During the trial, ANL’s lawyers argued that the article contained “no trace of malpractice” and no libel.

The judge said he would decide on the matter later. It is not yet known when.

Harry and his wife, Megan, won a lawsuit against ANL earlier this year. The Duchess of Sussex felt that the publisher had encroached on his privacy by publishing an excerpt of a handwritten letter to his father, Thomas Markle. Sunday Mail Meghan has to apologize to the judge. The Duchess also received compensation, which she donated to charity.