Prince Harry was seen cheering on athletes at the Invictus Games in the Netherlands today as the Royal Family waved from his interview on US television.

The Duke of Sussex gazed quietly ahead as a small two-car convoy took him to a weightlifting event at the copper-clad Züderpark Stadium on the penultimate day of the Invictus Games.

Two bodyguards, including former US Secret Service agent Christoph Sanchez, accompanied him to the event, along with three members of the Archewell production team.

It comes as the Royal Family continues to respond to comments Prince Harry made during a US TV interview a day before the Queen celebrates her 96th birthday.

Despite her grandson’s inflammatory statements that those around her seemed to question – and her openness to NBC about their “special” time together – Her Majesty seemed happy and relieved as she chatted with her bodyguard about the body as he guided her through her country. was also dear to her late husband, Prince Philip.

Harry, who was filmed again by the Netflix film crew as he arrived at the stadium today, will deliver a short speech on Friday at the Games closing ceremony which is also attended by King Willem-Alexander of the Countries -Low.

The Royal Family was in shock this week when Harry met British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace in The Hague today, and appeared to issue a veiled warning to those closest to the Queen when questioned by an American network, and said he wanted to make sure it was there. Grandma was “protected” and had “the right people around”.

The Duke declined to say whether he was talking about his royal aides or loved ones, but his comments may have widened his rift with his father, the Prince of Wales, his brother William and stunned palace officials.

Harry also risked fueling the feud with his older brother by saying their late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, is now watching him from beyond the grave as she ‘plays her part’ with Prince William and his family .

During his NBC television appearance, Prince Harry also opened up about his “special” relationship with his grandmother and her public assertion that she confides in him things she can’t tell anyone else.

In a scathing comment, he said of his visit: ‘Just making sure she’s protected and the right people are around her.’

Prince Harry also claimed he would need extra protection during his visit to the UK, in comments that threaten to undermine the Queen’s birthday and spark a security fight that could throw a shadow on its historic platinum anniversary.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have dodged an awkward question over the Duke of Sussex’s claim that he came to Britain last week to provide ‘protection’ for the Queen.

Prince Charles is said to have been at the end of his relationship with his youngest son as Palace staff caring for Her Majesty during the pandemic, accusing the Duke of Sussex of “astonishing arrogance”.

Her Majesty celebrates her birthday today with her usual lack of fanfare – and tributes from her family, including William and Kate.

To mark the occasion, a gorgeous photo has been released of Her Majesty posing with two of her favorite ponies, Bebek Nightingale and Bebek Katie.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared a photo of themselves with the Queen and one of the King’s great-grandchildren, saying on Instagram: “Wishing Her Majesty The Queen a very happy 96th birthday today ‘today!’ An inspiration to many in the UK, the Commonwealth and around the world, it is particularly special to celebrate this anniversary year of platinum.

Prince Charles shared a series of photos of his smiling mother when he was alive – as well as himself and his wife Camilla – with the caption: “We wish Her Majesty The Queen a special 96th birthday today as we celebrate its platinum anniversary. †

The Queen spoke enthusiastically as she drove off for her 96th birthday, which she celebrates at Sandringham today.

Understandably, Harry’s decision to abruptly stop working as an active monarch and to have brought a series of accusations against his family across the Atlantic in California over the past two years has left the Queen deeply saddened as she is known for its worship.

Despite speaking to NBC to brag about his special relationship with the King – and how he makes him laugh – Harry has always refused to attend birthday celebrations.

Meghan, Archie, 2, and Lillibet, 10, again blamed ‘security concerns’ for not wanting to be linked and joined Her Majesty and the rest of her British family to celebrate 70 years of accession of the Queen to celebrate The Throne.

Harry and Meghan made a secret visit to Windsor last week ahead of the Invictus Games, but during his High Court fight with the government he said he “didn’t feel safe” in the UK.

Former royal bodyguards have insisted that the Sussexes be fully protected by armed police when they are with the royal family or royal property.