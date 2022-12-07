Prince Harry and publisher want to settle libel case – Wel.nl

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Prince Harry and the Associated Newspapers are set to try to settle a lawsuit over a story about the safety of the prince and his family. The two sides have agreed to adjourn the case until mid-January to reach a resolution, a hearing at the High Court in London has revealed.

King Charles’ youngest son sued Associated Newspapers earlier this year for defamation over the article in the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday tabloids. The article was about a case Harry had brought against the UK Home Office over his family’s police safety. He lost that security after he and his wife Meghan stepped down from their royal duties in 2019 and moved to the United States.

The Mail on Sunday article suggested the prince had lied and tried to manipulate public opinion about it. The prince previously said the article caused him “significant pain, shame and distress, which continues”. In July, Harry scored a small victory when the judge ruled in a first judgment that the posts were defamatory. Associated Newspapers then argued that it was about “free speech”.

The most recent hearing took place days before the first episodes of the already much-discussed Netflix documentary about Harry and Meghan aired.