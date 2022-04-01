Prince Andrew is named in a Turkish businessman fraud case | To display

Prince Andrew reportedly received a “substantial sum” from a Turkish businessman accused of fraud. who reports The Guardian based on court documents. Andrew himself is not a suspect in the case. But it casts a new stain on Queen Elizabeth’s son, after the abuse case was recently settled.

A Turkish woman reportedly told the businessman he had to pay Prince Andrew £750,000 for a British passport. When it became clear it was fraud, Andrew refunded the money. His spokesperson declined to comment on the matter as the investigation is still ongoing.

Andrew hasn’t been in the public eye much since 2019. Recently, an abuse case that weighed on Andrew came to an end. Queen Elizabeth’s second son has settled down, after which the judge officially closed the case, according to British media.

He settled with prosecutor Virginie Giuffre. She alleged the Duke of York abused her years ago when she was still a minor. The prince has always denied it. He would have paid a sum of 12 million pounds, or about 14 million euros, to settle the case. Her mother and her brother, Prince Charles, are said to have lent her the money.Also listen to the AD Media podcast:





