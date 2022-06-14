Pride & Prejudice on stage in the Netherlands | Culture

With a Universal Pictures film version in 2005 and a BBC drama series in 1995, Pride and Prejudice one of the most famous stories in the world. In the musical version, the story is told from the point of view of the female characters, whose performance is played by a all female actors†

In the Netherlands, the musical is played by Anouk Maas (main roles in musicals Disney’s Beauty and the Beast† The sound of music† Hair and Shrekon TV as a Nickelodeon presenter and actress in GTST), Renée de Gruijl (finalist In search of Mary on TV in spangaS), Tessa Sunniva (finalist Looking for Marialeading roles in musicals Anastasia, Disney’s Little Mermaid and in Germany Disney’s Tarzan), Anouk Snel (Terra Theater† Amelia the Musical) and Susanna Pleiter (100% COCO the musical – Nomination Musical Prize 2022).

The story

The story is about Elizabeth Bennett. She has an opinion on everything and everyone: her four sisters, her parents, her neighbours, in fact all of England during the strict Regency era cannot escape her sharp eye and ruthless judgement. She’s too proud to question her opinions until she meets the handsome but shrewd Mr. Darcy meets his match. And exactly, he unexpectedly confesses his love to her.

Pride and Prejudice is (internationally) developed and produced by Morssinkhof Terra Theater Productions, known in the Netherlands for Amélie the musical, Terra Theater and Bridge ranks the musical† Screenplay and lyrics are written by Jeremy Baker, music is by Fons Merkies and directed by Wesley de Ridder.

Pride and Prejudice can be seen as a musical in Dutch theaters from October 2023 to March 2024. The US tour begins in 2025.