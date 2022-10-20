Preview: ‘I would be very surprised if Verstappen doesn’t win on Sunday’ | NOW+ Formula 1

Max Verstappen is the strong favorite to win the United States Grand Prix on Sunday, according to driver Ho-Pin Tung. A preview of the race in Austin.

Wat is kenmerkend voor het Circuit of The Americas?

“Circuit of The Americas is ten opzichte van Miami en Las Vegas natuurlijk een heel ander circuit. Het ligt in de middle of nowhere. Coureurs vinden het supergaaf om naartoe te gaan. Na Suzuka is het ook echt weer een leuk circuit om op te rijden.”

“Die eerste sector is heel spectaculair, alle bochten volgen elkaar op. Als je in bocht 3 een fout maakt, kom je ook niet goed uit in de bochtencombinatie die daarna komt.”

Wat maakt Circuit of The Americas voor de coureurs zo leuk om overheen te racen?

“Veel van die Amerikaanse oldskool banen hebben een heel specifiek karakter. Het is smal, hobbelig en gaat als een achtbaan omhoog en omlaag. Spectaculair om overheen te rijden. COTA – zoals Circuit of The Americas ook wel wordt genoemd – is specifiek gebouwd voor de Formule 1, vrij nieuw en niet oldskool, maar heeft dat Amerikaanse karakter wel enigszins weten te behouden.”

“Naast de eerste sector kent het circuit veel razendsnelle bochten. Er is een lang recht stuk dat goede inhaalmogelijkheden biedt. Daarnaast is het ook technisch best een lastig circuit.”

“De bandenslijtage is daar ook altijd fors. Dat heeft te maken met de combinatie van snelle bochten en langzame bochten waarbij je moet uit-accelereren. Het asfalt en de temperatuur hebben daar natuurlijk ook invloed op. Ook dit weekend wordt het best wel warm. Het is niet een baan die erom bekendstaat fysiek zwaar te zijn, maar ik kan uit eigen ervaring zeggen dat het juist wel een baan is die fysiek veel van de coureurs vraagt.”

“Door al deze factoren en ook als je kijkt naar de lay-out zou je haast kunnen zeggen dat dit circuit op het lijf van Red Bull en Verstappen is geschreven. Het zou me heel erg verbazen als Verstappen zondag niet wint.”

Drivers often complain that the track is too bumpy.

“The track has been resurfaced this year from turn 2 to turn 10, which is almost all of the first sector. Also, from turn 12 to turn 16 there is new asphalt, the relatively slow part from the end of straight line.”

“It didn’t happen after criticism from Formula 1 riders. MotoGP riders also said last year that all the bumps made driving too dangerous. is a bit improved this year, but the bumps are still there.”

Verstappen is already certain of the title, but behind the Dutchman is an exciting battle for second place. Which driver – if you look at Sergio Perez and Charles Leclerc – has the upper hand in this battle?

“Personally, I think of Pérez. Of course it’s true that Verstappen can get more out of this car than anyone else. But you can see from Verstappen what this car can actually do. So inherently this car has speed. Pérez can count on that. Well, because Verstappen’s data shows exactly how he drives. Based on that, you can improve as a teammate.

De WK-stand 1. Max Verstappen – 366 punten

2. Sergio Pérez – 253 punten

3. Charles Leclerc – 252 punten

4. George Russell – 207 punten

5. Carlos Sainz – 202 punten

6. Lewis Hamilton – 180 punten

There’s a lot to be said for the budget cap that was breached by Red Bull last year. Do you agree with other teams’ criticisms that Red Bull should not be punished with a simple fine?

“It is logical that other teams are very critical, it is of course in their interest that Red Bull is punished severely. They may know more, but of course we know little: most news is based on rumours.

“The regulations do not contain a clear description of the sanction imposed for which infringement. We are talking about possible sanctions which are divided into three categories: a fine or a small or large sporting penalty.”

“According to what has been announced by the FIA, this is only a minor overrun of the budget ceiling by Red Bull. Although a fine is obvious, it would also immediately lead to the bankruptcy of budget ceiling mean. That means bigger teams – they just have more money – can theoretically spend more. As on the technical level, here too the limits will be sought and above all tested by the teams.”

“The budget ceiling was created to ensure that costs can be controlled. If Red Bull only gets a fine, they will still be a lot cheaper than they have been in the past and they will still have won the drivers’ championship.”

From a sporting point of view, you can’t punish Max Verstappen.

“But that’s a tough question. From a sporting point of view, you can’t punish Verstappen. In the end, he just drove fairly and won. There’s not much you can do with that anymore. I also wonder what other options they left.”

“Maybe they can watch the Constructors’ Championship, but that would also create other problems. For example, position in the Constructors’ Championship also determines how long you can spend as a team in the wind tunnel. If you get one point deduction – and this is purely hypothetical of course – another team would probably come back up. How does that affect the time spent in the wind tunnel again?”