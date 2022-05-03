Press Release – LEUSDEN, May 5, 2022 – General terms and conditions, privacy statements, settlement agreements and employment agreements are things that entrepreneurs do not want to deal with. In practice, errors in these types of documents cause a lot of legal problems. So Legal Problem Solver ARAG Introduces a Service for Entrepreneurs with Updated Legal Documents.

In practice, lawyers hired by ARAG declare on a daily basis that contracts between employer and employee are often unreasonable and legally invalid. “Sometimes the misuse of words contracts or letters are not legally valid,” said Carola Wijkamp-Hermson, ARAG’s director of trade, marketing and insurance. “Therefore, many disputes can be avoided relatively easily by properly signing contracts so that they meet the legal requirements.”

Wijkamp-Hermsen continues, “Entrepreneurs are often not legally trained and do not have the knowledge to logically obtain this.” “That’s why we started the Documentation Service for Entrepreneurs. This way we make sure that entrepreneurs at least legally keep contracts on paper so they don’t have to worry about it anymore.

A towel or subscription

An entrepreneur who only needs legal document once can purchase it separately. If the entrepreneur expects to require multiple documents per year, a subscription may also be taken. Entrepreneurs will also be notified of legal changes and, if necessary, receive a newer version of the purchased document. Wijkamp-Hermsen: “In addition, the Documents service provides an entrepreneur with the option of telephoning an experienced attorney if they have legal questions before, during or after the document is created. By this the entrepreneur knows for sure that the document is legally watertight.

ARAG’s Business Documentation Service is available to all entrepreneurs. For entrepreneurs who have not (yet) taken out business legal aid insurance with the insurer.

About ARAG

ARAG is an independent legal issues solver. We make justice accessible to all and affordable. Our ambition is to be the best legal problem solver in the Netherlands. Customer satisfaction and quality of service are our starting points. ARAG Netherlands is part of the ARAG Group, a family business based in Germany with over 4,300 employees, active in 19 countries, including Australia, the United States and Canada. With nearly 800 professionals in the Netherlands, we work from Amsterdam, Rotterdam, The Hague, Louston and Rormond. www.arag.nl