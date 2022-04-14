President Zelensky video call with Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher

Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky thanked Hollywood stars Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher for their fundraising campaign for Ukrainian refugees. The couple raised $35 million.

Zelenski shared a photo of a laptop screen on Twitter on Sunday evening showing him video calling with Kutcher and Kunis. He writes, among other things: “We are grateful for their support. Impressed by their determination. They inspire the world. The president also said in a statement to the people of Ukraine on Monday that he had spoken with the actor couple. He calls them there: “A couple of stars who sincerely believe in us, in our victory, in our future. I thank them on behalf of our people, on behalf of all of us.”

Kunis was born in Ukraine and moved to the United States when she was seven years old. The actress and her husband launched the campaign in early March and later announced that they would match the first $3 million that came in. This milestone was reached after only one day.

To date, nearly 70,000 people have donated through Kutcher and Kunis’ GoFundMe page. Proceeds will go to Flexport, an organization that assists refugees with aid and goods in Poland, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Moldova, and Airbnb, which provides free temporary accommodation to refugees from Ukraine. .