President Biden welcomes President of the State of Israel Ruwan Rivlin

US President Joe Biden hosted Rouen Rivlin at the White House on Monday on his last foreign trip as President of the State of Israel. Biden promised that Iran would never have nuclear weapons until Rivlin was president.

“I want to thank the president for being there,” Biden said at the beginning of their conversation, adding that his commitment to Israel was “cast iron”.

Biden said he had ordered air strikes on facilities claimed by the U.S. military to be used by Iranian-backed militants near the Iraq-Syria border.

“My team and I are already working closely with the Israeli government, which took office earlier this month,” Biden said. “I look forward to seeing Prime Minister Bennett at the White House soon.”

After meeting Barack Obama and Donald Trump, Biden was the third U.S. president to meet Rivlin. This is his fourth visit to Washington since his previous visits in January 2015, November 2015 and November 2017.

Rivlin said he was very pleased with Fiden’s statement.

“I’m glad to be back here to meet the President of the United States,” Rivlin told Pitton. “Israel has no greater friend or ally than the United States. You are our best friends and we share the values ​​of democracy and liberalism.”

“We, according to true friendship, discuss matters from time to time and even agree that we will not accept everything,” he told Iran anonymously. “But we trust you and your statement. The Israelis understand that we have a good friend at the White House.”

Rivlin later told reporters that he had found a close friend in Pittsburgh, adding that “in response to our requests, he should monitor everything related to the deal with Iran.”

Rivlin was in the United States on his last foreign trip as president of Israel, and will resign on July 7 after a seven-year term. Isaac Herzog, former MP And leader Jewish Institute, Accepts the role from him.

