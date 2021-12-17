President Biden visits Kentucky disaster area: “Never seen so much damage from a tornado” | Abroad

President Joe Biden visited tornado-devastated Kentucky. In the town of Mayfield, he told local authorities he had never seen so much damage from a tornado, having previously flown over the disaster area.











Biden stressed that the national government is ready to help and praised the mentality of the people. “People came out of nowhere to help out as a community, and that’s the way it should be. This is how America should be. There are no red tornadoes or blue tornadoes. There are no red or blue states when something like this happens, ”Biden said, referring to the party colors of the Democrats and Republicans.

Cuddle and listen

In Dawson Springs, Biden walked through piles of rubble, uprooted trees and the remains of washed up houses. He stopped several times to talk to the victims and cuddled with an elderly couple. He also spoke to a group of police officers. “I’m here primarily to listen,” said the president of Dawson Springs, where the mayor estimates that about 75 percent of the place has been destroyed.

Completely destroyed

One of the hardest hit places is Mayfield, a town of about 10,000 people. Many buildings there were completely destroyed by the natural disaster. The president said he called the governor of Kentucky to see if he could help with something else. “I have never seen so much damage from a tornado. Don’t hesitate to ask for anything, ”Biden told his audience.

The tornadoes caused extensive damage in parts of the United States on Friday and Saturday. At least 88 people were killed, including 74 in Kentucky. Their ages ranged from 2 months to 98 years. More than 100 people are still missing in this state.



Our apologies Unfortunately, we are unable to display this social post, live blog, or otherwise as it contains one or more social media elements. Accept social media cookies to continue viewing this content.