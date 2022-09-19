President Biden: the quality of American airports must improve

The number of passengers at Boston airport has quadrupled in fifty years. But according to Biden, capacity has not increased at the same rate, which has not benefited the quality of the airport. As examples, the president cited overcrowded gates, long queues and many delayed flights, resulting in missed transfers and lost luggage.

Traffic jams on traffic lanes also lead to unnecessary air pollution. “It’s frustrating, it’s inconvenient and it’s bad for the environment. And there’s just no good reason for that. It’s the United States, for God’s sake. Are we who we are? It shouldn’t be. But we’re finally going to do something,” Biden said during his airport speech.

With a $62 million investment in Boston Logan Airport, 5,900 new jobs will be created. As part of the investment, there will be more gates, baggage carousels and check-in counters. In addition, investments are underway in airport accessibility, including new elevators and wheelchair accessible buses. With a total of $25 billion, comparable investments are to be made at other US airports.