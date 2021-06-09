Joe Biden begins his first foreign trip as president today. He is boarding a plane in Great Britain tonight. “The most important thing for President Biden is to show all of his European partners that the United States is back: ‘We are your partner again,’ said American expert Raymond Mens.

“That doesn’t mean there’s been much change in content after Trump years, but in terms of tone,” Mens in Good Morning Netherlands said on NPO 1.

At the beginning of the trip, the president and his wife, Jill, meet American soldiers in Suffolk, Great Britain. On Thursday, the US President will meet with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson near Cornwall, where the Summit of the Seven Leading Industrial States (G7) will take place from Friday to Sunday.

a

Biden is expected to speak separately with leaders such as German Chancellor Angela Merkel. At the end of their voyage to Great Britain, the US President and First Lady will be welcomed by Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle near London on Sunday.

Rutte and Biden

Mens says the chances of Rutte and Biden meeting are very high. “Because the United States is part of NATO, Python has a NATO summit as a guest. He will undoubtedly speak there, ”said the American expert. “By the way, the two men already know each other because Biden was certainly vice president before that, and before that he was in the Senate for many years, where he mainly focused on foreign affairs.”

Presented by: Maringa Wagemans